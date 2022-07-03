WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Lee Schneider, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 22, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Carl F. and Laura B. (Heckler) Schneider.

Steven was a graduate of Western Reserve High School.

He was employed at Copperweld Steel.

He enjoyed gardening, working in his yard, working on cars, playing with his dog, entertaining his grandchildren and a cold beer.

Steven is survived by his stepdaughter, Katie C. Donahue of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Ethan, Zi’Aire and Infiniti; sister-in-law, Joyce Schneider and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl (Rosier) Schneider; brothers, Gary, Bruce, Henry and Wayne and sisters, Carla and Penny.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

