WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Edward Hover, 57, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 28, 1964, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Stan Hover, Sr. and Stephanie Perisa.

Steven was employed at Kraftmaid for 23 years and was a member of the Warren Moose Lodge. In his spare time, Steven enjoyed working on cars, tinkering in his garage, attending events at the Warren Amphitheater and Robins Theatre. He was a lifelong fan of dirt track racing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He is survived by his siblings, Candice Castro of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Lisa Emerson of Ladylake, Florida, Stan Hover, Jr. of Farmdale, Ohio, Beth Schrock of Girard, Ohio, Mike Hover of Warren, Ohio and Chrystal McCrimmon of Cortland, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie (Vansarsdale) Hover; and sister, Stacie Franks.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Friends and family may send expressions of sympathy to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.