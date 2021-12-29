WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Craig Callahan, 60, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born July 2, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Harles Callahan and the late Reva (Jackson) Callahan.

On November 25, 1980, he married Bonnie McLean who survives.

He was a graduate of LaBrae High School class of 1979.

Steven owned and operated Kiddie Daycare and Preschool for 33 years.

He coached and worked as defensive coordinator in football at several local high schools as well as at Hiram college.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 41 years, Bonnie Callahan of Champion, Ohio; daughter, Donna (Keith) Paul of Wapakoneta, Ohio; brothers, Danny Callahan of Warren, Ohio, Kirk (Vickie) Callahan of Niles, Ohio, Dwight “Mitch” (Jeanette) Callahan of Cortland, Ohio, Timothy (Charlotte) Callahan of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Joann (Joe) Bateman of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Anita (Jim) Smith of Warren, Ohio, Cherie (Don) Davison of Garrettsville, Ohio, Vickie (Randy) Jendra of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Brendan Fry, Shayla (Dustin)Nance and Carah Fry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Callahan.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Life Church of Leavittsburg, where Pastors Rodney Mullins and Chuck Monroe will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 30, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.