Steven Alan Palcich, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven A. Palcich, 66, of Champion, Ohio died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

He was born December 29, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Irene (Lupu) Palcich.

Steven was a 1972 graduate of Champion High School and attended Kent State University, where he played football.

He was employed as an assembler at General Motors Lordstown for over 25 years.

Steven enjoyed gardening vegetables, reading, hunting and also fishing at Mosquito Lake. He loved his stepchildren and treated them like his own.

He is survived by his wife, Elthea Loraine (Evans) Parsons Palcich of Champion, Ohio, whom he married October 13, 1984; mother, Irene Palcich; stepdaughters, Heather (Jason) Parsons Fenstermaker of South Carolina and Holly (Mark) Parsons Kalamets of Kentucky; brothers, Jeff (Kathy) Palcich of Minerva, Ohio, Jamie (Kim) Palcich of Canton, Ohio and Robin Palcich of Champion, Ohio; grandchildren, Jason, Madelyn, and Matthew Fenstermaker and Owen and Seth Kalamets.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Palcich.

In keeping with Steven’s wishes, no services will be held.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 706 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.