Steve M. Zerefos, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve M. Zerefos, 90, of Howland, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at his home.



He was born August 8, 1930, in Warren, the son of the late Markos and Maria Zerefos.



Steve graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and was employed with Thomas Steel for many years, retiring in 1992.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served in the 1950’s, primarily in the Mediterranean region.



He was a lifelong resident of Trumbull county. He loved gardening and watching the birds in his feeder. Those who knew him best knew his passion for tools, especially his profound wood plane collection consisting of over 900 planes meticulously organized and catalogued. Most importantly, his greatest joy was derived from his family, and serving as “Papou” to his four grandchildren. He enjoyed nothing more than being present in the moment when surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



Cherished memories of Steve will live on with his children, sons, Stephen Zerefos of Warren and Matthew Zerefos of Southington and daughter, Claire (A.J.) Calderone of Bristolville. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Ken Zerefos, Athena Zerefos, Nicholas Zerefos and Corrin Calderone; a sister, Mary Kontos of Florida and several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brothers, George and Nick Zerefos.



In keeping with Steve’s wishes cremation is taking place and there will be no funeral services or calling hours. The family will host a celebration of his life at a later date.



Arrangements for Mr. Zerefos have been entrusted to the care of the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

