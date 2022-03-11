WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen “Spanky” Wayne Skaggs, 70, of West Farmington, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 21, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Herbert James and Daisy Loretta (Brown) Skaggs.

On April 27, 1974 Stephen married the former Valerie Jean Fairchild, and they spent 26 years together before her passing in 2000.

He graduated from Champion High School in 1969.

Stephen worked as a Auto Disassembler at 422 Auto Wrecking for many years. He was a member of I.O.O.F., and enjoyed riding motorcycles. Stephen was a strong supporter of the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley (DSAV), and participated in the Buddy Walk in honor of his grandson Jeremiah. Stephen loved his family, and proudly displayed images of their faces tattooed on his arms. He also loved his dogs and cats.

Stephen is survived by his longtime companion, Judy Graham; his daughters, Heather (Ryan) Florence of Warren and Melinda (Cordell Scott) Skaggs of Warren; a nephew, he helped raise as a son, Jason Robert James Skaggs; a sister, Susan (Brian) Bishop of Granville, Ohio; his brothers, Randall (Nancy) Skaggs and Larry (Sheri) Skaggs both of Warren; grandsons, Jeffrey (Mary) Machingo of Delaware, Ohio, Blake McElhaney and Jeremiah Skaggs both of Warren; also many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Reverand James F. Baer will officiate. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the DSAV (945 Boardman-Canfield Rd UNIT 12, Youngstown, OH 44512 or at dsav.org/donate), on behalf of Jammin’ Jeremiah.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.