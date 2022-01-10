WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen “Steve” John Costianes, 73, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 15, 1948, in Washington D.C., the son of the late John P. Costianes and Arlene (Bodenner) Costianes.

After his discharge from the U.S. Navy, Steve worked as a deputy sheriff for 13 years with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s department. He then worked as a courier with Federal Express.

Steve was an avid automobile enthusiast, he loved attending car shows and restoring older model cars. He also enjoyed target shooting.

Surviving are his wife, Toni Costianes of Warren, whom he married January 11, 1977; son, John P. Costianes and a daughter, Lisa Mary Costianes, both of Southington; a stepson, Joseph P. Pirtz of Warren; stepdaughter, Lisa Marie Pirtz of Braceville and 11 grandchildren. Also surviving are sister, Elaine J. Jensen of Delaware and brother, Paul J. (Clara) Costianes of Columbus, Ohio.

Memorial services will be held 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

