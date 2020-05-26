Stephen Allen Pascute, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Allen Pascute, 62, of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home with his family at his side.

He was born February 20, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Samuel Thomas and Nancy Lee (Strohm) Pascute.

Stephen enjoyed being outside and working on motors and was in the process of restoring an old Ford tractor. He had a soft heart for animals and people in need.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Nancy L. Strohm of Bristolville, Ohio; sister, Kathleen Gustovich of Canfield, Ohio and brother, Lewis Pascute of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Samuel Thomas “Tom” Pascute II and sister, Melanie Pascute.

A private graveside service will be held, where Pastor Shirley Frantz will officiate.

He will be laid to rest at Sager Burial Park in Bristolville, Ohio.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Bristolville United Methodist Church, 6251 Park Drive, Bristolville, OH 44402.

A special thanks goes out to Pastor Shirley Frantz and the members of the Bristolville UMC for the support they gave to Stephens family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 27, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.