CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Joseph Szepietowski, Jr., 74, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023, at his home.

He was born April 23, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Stanley Joseph Szepietowski, Sr. and the late Marie (Kalman) Szepietowski. On May 12, 1984, he married Debra Lynn Johnson and they have spent the last 39 years together.

Stanley graduated high school and attended college in Orchard Lake, Michigan.

He worked over the years in Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit, a loan officer at City Loan and as a blacksmith.

Stanley was a member of 4H, where he was an advisor and also Champion Athletic Club. He enjoyed hunting, horses, sports, coaching baseball and football, but most of all, he loved being with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Debra Lynn Szepietowski of Cortland, Ohio; daughter, Amy Lynn (Ben) Holderman of Champion, Ohio; son, Shawn Joseph (Janelle Stiglitz) Szepietowski of Cortland, Ohio; son, Drew Raymond (Christie) Szepietowski of Cortland, Ohio; siblings, Joyce Weyant, Sandra (Steve) Lamantia, Philip S. (Cathy) Szepietowski, Carol (Ronald) Coberly, David (Nancy) Szepietowski and Teresa (Jeff) Parry; grandchildren, Alison Marie (Thomas R. Hall, Jr.) Holderman, Savannah Rae Szepietowski, Evelyn Grace Szepietowski, Maverick Scott Szepietowski, Aliviya Amsler, Taylynn Amsler, as well as, one great-grandchild, Cooper James Hall.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on December 8, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that you do a good deed in his memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.