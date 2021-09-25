Stanley G. Daniels, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley G. Daniels, 84, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Sharon Regional Hospital.

He was born September 1, 1937, in Niles, Ohio, the son of the late Edward Leonard and Lucy (Osgood) Daniels.

Stanley attended Mineral Ridge High School and was employed as an assembler at General Motors Lordstown for 31 years, retiring in 1999.

He was a member of Newton Falls First Church of God and enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie for Walleye and Perch.

He is survived by his daughters, Constance “Connie” (Don) Lynch of Amherst, Ohio, Cynthia “Cindy” (Denny) Richards of Norman, Oklahoma and Tina (Steve) Sonoga of Moore, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Charity, Michael, Chasity, Cynthia and Greg; seven great-grandchildren, Destiny, Gabriel, Gadriel, Angelina, Ashlynn, Ashley and Trinity; siblings, Dale (Carol) Daniels of New Middletown, Ohio, Velair McKinny of North Carolina, Russell (Donna) Daniels of Newton Falls, Ohio, Dean Daniels, Bonnie (William) Crisp of Niles, Ohio and Darlene (James) Deel of Leavittsburg, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Kathryn Daniels; second wife, Vera Jean Daniels; grandson, Benjamin; sister-in-law, Donna Daniels; brother-in-law, Jerry McKinny; a sister, Connie Daniels, who died at birth and a brother, Wayne Gilbert, who died at three months old.

Services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Gary Bryan will officiate. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Interment will be in Newton Falls West Cemetery, Newton Falls, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

