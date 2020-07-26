Stanley B. Cain, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley B. Cain, Jr., 54, of Warren, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Franklin Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born October 13, 1965 in Warren, a son of Stanley B. Cain, Sr. and Donna (Smithberger) Wiseman.

Stanley was a graduate of Oil City High School and was employed as a factory worker for many years.

He enjoyed sports and especially loved playing them with his nieces and nephews.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Stanley is survived by his five brothers, James F. (Tracy) Cain, of North Jackson, William L. (Sherry) Cain, and Michael D. (Melanie) Cain, both of Warren, Gary L. (Neoma) Cain, of Oil City, Pennsylvania and John H. (Julie) Cain, of Warren; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services at this time, the family will be planning for a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements for Mr. Cain are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

