Stacie L. Franks, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stacie L. Franks, 58, of Cortland, died Saturday afternoon, February 6, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.



She was born February 3, 1963, in Warren, a daughter of Stan and Stephanie (Perisa) Hover.



Stacie was a 1981 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She worked for the former, Delphi Packard Electric Corp., in Warren, for many years.



She married Jeffrey D. Franks, on May 17, 1997. They shared 11 years of marriage and many memories together. He preceded her in death, April 7, 2008.



Stacie was a bright, charismatic person who always lit up the room with her smile and infectious laughter. She will be remembered as a kind, loving person, who always put others before herself. Most of all she loved her kids and especially her grandson, devoting her life to them. They will miss her dearly and live each day in her memory.



She is survived by her three children, Joshua J. (Marissa) Franks, Jamie N. Franks and Leah M. Franks, all of Cortland; she is also loved and missed by several siblings; a grandson, Joseph J. Franks and many dear family and friends.



Besides her husband; Stacie was preceded in death by her parents.



In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.



Arrangements for Ms. Franks are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

