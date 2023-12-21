MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sonny Lee Craven, 80, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

He was born June 2, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Ernest Craven and the late Dorothy E. Moseley.

Sonny was a veteran of the United States Army.

He enjoyed watching westerns, old movies, and enjoyed karate. He was a loving person who will be missed by all who know him.

He is survived by his sister, Sandra (Eric) Brocklebank of Warren, Ohio; brother, Jay (Leslie) Moseley of South Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

Private Services will be held.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.