Sondra L. Schwab, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sondra L. “Sandy” Blaney Karr, 82, of Niles, died Friday afternoon, April 16, 2021 with her loving family by her side, at her residence.



Sandy, as she was affectionately known, was born June 29, 1938 in Fairchance, Pennsylvania, the daughter of O’Neil and Betty (Datko) Angeline.



She was a 1956 graduate of Fairchance High School and worked for may years in the produce department for various grocery stores in the area, most recently IGA on Youngstown Road in Warren, prior to retiring.



Sandy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints in Champion.

Cooking was one of her greatest passions. She loved to feed everyone and everything she could and no person or stray animal ever left her home hungry, whether they wanted something to eat or not. Regardless if there were two people or a dozen, she made enough for twenty, then packed up the leftovers. Sandy was a kind, gentle, and loving woman, and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her two children, Betty J. Mulligan of Niles and David E. (Michelle) Karr of Cortland. She also leaves behind a sister, Bernadette Blaney of Orangeville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Greta, Alex, Mason, Emily, Devon and McKenzie and a great-granddaughter, Allison.



She was preceded in death by her parents and three sons, Thomas, Jr., Jeffrey and Scott Blaney.



In keeping with her wishes, cremation will be taking place and private graveside services will be held at the Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township.

A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her daughter Betty’s residence, 611 Lafayette Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.



In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485, in her memory.



