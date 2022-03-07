WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Trimble, 85, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland.

She was born October 12, 1936 in California.

She worked as a waitress for over 60 years. Shirley had a calling for helping the elderly and also worked as a Home Health Aid.

She enjoyed shopping and maintaining her flower gardens.

Shirley is survived by her son-in-law, Dennis Rosenberger.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary E. Rosenberger, son, Stephan Opehenhauser.

There will be no services at this time.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

