Shirley Sargent Carter, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Sargent Carter, 85, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 8, 1935 in Gaines, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Thomas J. Sargent and the late Iva M. (Waugh) Sargent.

Shirley was a homemaker who enjoyed crossword puzzles, church, day outings and reading. Her favorite passion and memories were the times she spent with her 12 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna and Deborah, of Warren, Ohio; sons, Donald of Bohol, Phillipines and Kevin of Hartselle, Alabama; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and five siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Clinton Carter as well as five siblings.

Services will be private.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling these arrangements.

She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur, Alabama.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.