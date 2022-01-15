SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley R. Armstrong, 75, of Southington, Ohio, formerly of Buckhannon, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born February 1, 1946, in Peeltree, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Warren C. Bailey and the late Thresia M. (Wilfong) Bailey.

On March 5, 1966, she married John D. Armstrong and they spent 47 years together until his passing on December 28, 2013.

She was a graduate of Buckhannon High School.

She also worked for a time at Hills Department Store.

Shirley was a member of Journey Christian Church.

She loved crafting, whether it was sewing, crocheting or going to craft shows with her daughter. Shirley loved spending time with her family, listening to country music and her church.

Left to cherish her memories are her three daughters, Doreen (Michael) Woofter of Bristolville, Ohio, Lorraine (SSGR Robert) Day of Lawton, Oklahoma and Glenna Armstrong of Southington, Ohio; grandchildren, Bethany and Jessica Woofter and Robbie and Kevin Day; great-granddaughter, Laylynn Woofter-Giles, as well as, three brothers, Beauford C. (Sue) Bailey of Buckhannon, West Virginia, Kyle W. (Marlina) Bailey of Southington and Burlin G. (Thelma) Bailey of Buckhannon, West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Darrell Armstrong and her parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Reverend Matthew C. Lowe, will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on January 19, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Journey Christian Church, 2878 Warren Meadville Road, Cortland, OH 44410, in her memory.