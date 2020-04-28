Shirley Maxine Duncan, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Maxine Duncan, 93, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away on April 26, 2020 at St. Mary’s Nursing Home.

She was born August 1, 1926 in Kinsman, Ohio, a daughter of the late Carl and Effie (Norton) Bates.

On September 14, 1945 she married Robert E. Duncan and they spent 64 years together until his passing on November 27, 2009.

Shirley worked as an Auditor at J.C.Penney Company retiring in 1979.

She was a homemaker who took pride in keeping a clean home. Shirley enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, completing jigsaw puzzles, and in the past bowling. She was a homebuilder, den mother and member of the PTA.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, sons, Larry A. Duncan of Newton Falls, Ohio and William J. Duncan daughter, Patricia Jordan of Newton Falls,Ohio, brother, Clarence Bates of Niles, Ohio, brother, Carl Bates of Warren, Ohio, sister, Virginia “Ginny” Parana of Warren, Ohio, grandchildren, Dayna (Rob), Danielle, Ashley, Bailey, Lisa, as well as a few great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one brother and four sisters.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no services at this time. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

Please make any memorial contributions to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna OH 44473.