WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Marie Haman, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

She was born February 19, 1946, in Bedford, Ohio, the daughter of the late William E. and Barbara E. (Cobb) Hoopes.

Shirley was a graduate of Bedford High School and a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Haman of Camden, South Carolina, Mary (Mark) Thomas of Warren, Ohio and Emily Miller of Madison, Ohio; brother, Thomas Hoopes of Huntsburg, Ohio; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Hoopes.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.