Shirley Mae Pence, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Mae Pence, 58, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 15, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late French and Frances (Heatherly) Humphrey.

On October 10, 1981, she married the love of her life, Daniel Pence. They shared 35 years of marriage together.

Shirley enjoyed listening to music and gardening. She had great love for her grandchildren and family. She shared a special bond with her sisters, and her niece, Ashley. Shirley cherished her special half child “Chong” Panda. “When your heart is heavy, look for the sunset.”

She is survived by her children, Danielle (Michael) Eastman of Leavittsburg, OH, Michael Pence of Warren, Ohio and June Pence of Delta, OH; siblings, Fran Aldridge of OR, Londia (Jimmy) Stewart of Bristol, Ohio, Donnie (Dottie) Humphrey of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Carl (Billie) Humphrey of Warren, OH, Roger (Cindy) Humphrey of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Barb (Kenny) Runyon of Normantown, WV and DJ (Jim) Pogue of Windham, Ohio; grandchildren, Rachel and Sara Austin, Matthew, Daniel and Jamie Stewart and Michael, Sophia, Carter and Trent Pence; and great-grandchildren, Levi, Infinity and Ivy Austin. She will also be missed by her loving canine companion, Moza.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Pence; brother, David G. Humphrey; and sisters, Pauline Newman, Beppie Humphrey and Mary Lou Iser.

A dinner to celebrate her life will be held 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Outreach Building, 201 South Leavitt, Leavittsburg, OH 44430.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Georgia from Hospice of the Valley.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Ave., Warren.