Shirley M. Baker, Bristolville, Ohio – Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Baker, 83, of Bristolville, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Monday morning, July 1, 2019, at her residence.

She was born June 20, 1936 in Warren, a daughter of Alphonse and Ada (Calkins) Novicki.

Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Bristol High School and then went on to achieve a Bachelor of Early Childhood Education Degree from Kent State University.

She was employed as a teacher in the Bristol and Farmington Schools for 25 years, retiring in 1994.

She married Donald D. Baker on December 1, 1956. They shared almost 63 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Shirley attended the Bristolville United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed flowers and gardening, reading and doing needlework. She also enjoyed all of the fun times and memories she shared with her husband’s sister, Marlene McKimmy, with whom she grew up. They truly were sisters at heart. Shirley’s family was her greatest priority and joy. She was a loving, nurturing wife and mother and will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband, Shirley is survived by two children, Anna Marie Baker and Donald D. (Cherie) Baker, Jr., both of Bristolville; a sister, Alice Campbell of Bristolville; three grandchildren, Hailey and Michael Baker and Jennifer (Chad) Thresher and her sister-in-law, Marlene (Paul) McKimmy of Kinsman.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Shirley Frantz officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the Sager Memorial Cemetery, Bristolville.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material contributions be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 9, Youngstown, OH 44505, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 3 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.