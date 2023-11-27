YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Lottenbach, 94, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Wickshire of Poland.

She was born March 5, 1929, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of the late Frederick W. and the late Gertrude (Bunch) Thiem.

Shirley was a retired elementary school teacher from Cedarbrook Elementary.

She enjoyed golfing, singing in the church choir, and was artistic. Shirley was known for her kindness, respect of others, and was a loved teacher.

She is survived by her children, Sarah M. Mackey of Warren, Ohio, Judith A. Wells of Santa Rosa, California, Richard B. (Margo) Wells, Jr., and Katherine J. (Dale) Richard; sister, Gretchen Brandt of Keokuk, Iowa; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Wells; second husband; Harry Cohen; third husband, Karl Lottenbach; and ten siblings.

A private family memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.