Shirley Ann Blank-Werner, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Blank-Werner (Oeth), of Warren, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from peripheral vascular disease at age 85.

She was born on August 21, 1934 in Black Township, Indiana to Orpheus Oeth and Christine Oeth-Aikman (Jeffries) .

She was a long-time resident of Warren, retiring at the age of 70 from Trumbull Memorial Hospital, where she was employed as a medical transcriptionist.

Shirley’s hobbies were always centered on family and friends. She enjoyed bingo, movies, shopping and going out to lunch. Members of the community often called her “The Cake Lady” referencing the desserts she would deliver to them out of the kindness of her heart. Shirley embodied the definition of hospitality and always enjoyed cooking and entertaining guests. She was beyond generous and gave willingly, of what little she had, to those lucky enough to be a part of her life. She will also be remembered for never forgetting a special occasion or birthday, celebrating each with a personal card.

She was preceded in death by her parents, many friends and the three great loves of her life: William Roy Blank, her first husband and the father of her three children; Bob Werner, to whom she was married for seven years and Dr. Joseph McKay, who for 18 years filled the later years of her life with love and friendship.

She is survived by her sister, Gwendolyn of Illinois and her children, Chuck (Tamara) Blank of Florida, Sherrie (Bernie) Christman of Akron and Bill (Toni) Blank of Lordstown. She had ten grandchildren, Jonathan, Chelsea, Craig, Jennifer, Neil, Jessica, Stephanie, Whitney, Brett and Lindsey and also ten great-grandchildren to whom she loved them all dearly. She also has two more great-grandchildren on the way. She was loved by many special friends and her cat, Mia.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 26 at 1:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home where Pastor James Dittmar will officiate.

Calling hours for family and friends will be at 12:00 p.m., for one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Sunday, January 26.

Family requested memorial donations be sent to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406, in her memory.

Condolences can be entered into the guest book in her memory at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Services, Inc.

