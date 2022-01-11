WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Andrews, 85, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born September 14, 1936, in Dayton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Ivan and Ellen (Rupp) Hallman.

She graduated from Dayton High School in Pennsylvania.

Shirley worked in food service for the Warren City Schools, retiring in 1989. After retiring, she worked at Kmart on Parkman Road in Warren for 21 years.

As a member of Blessed John Paul II Parish, she was active with the Altar and Rosary Society and the Fifty Plus Club of the Church.

She also served for 35 years as a Democrat Precinct Committeewoman.

On January 15, 1955, she married Paul Andrews. They shared 63 years of marriage and many wonderful memories until his passing May 22, 2018.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice (John) Huddleston of Danville, Virginia; son, Gregory (Sandra) Andrews of Champion, Ohio; grandchildren, Jason Hrenko, Jesse Andrews and Kayla (Dave) Watson and great-grandson, Maddox.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Muriel and Althea McCurdy.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

A private graveside service and inurnment will take place in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Community Commons or St. William’s Church, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.