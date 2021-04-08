Shirley A. Vesey, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Vesey, 86, of Champion, Ohio went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her home.



She was born November 20, 1934, in Dayton, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Berton and Genevieve Rummel Mauk.



Shirley graduated from Shannock Valley High School and moved to Warren with her family in 1955.

Her first employment was with the Union Savings and Trust Company. During the 1960’s and 70’s, she worked in retail sales including assistant manager at a local shoe store. In the 90’s, she received her Ohio Nurses Assistant certification for Home Health Care. Shirley served as a trustee of Champion Senior Housing Inc., (Woodland Meadows).

She was an active member of the Wildare United Methodist Church, serving in various capacities.

Her hobbies and interests included music, crafts, crocheting, traveling, nature and spending time with her grandchildren.



Surviving are her husband, Robert L. Vesey of Champion, whom she married October 16, 1964; three daughters, Karen (Tony) Battin-Vitale of Bristolville, Rhonda Fonce of Champion, Robin (James) Brown of Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Melvin and William Mauk; and a sister, Dorothy Stear.



Private Services will be held.



Interment will be at Champion Township Cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.



Family requests that any contributions be made to the Wildare United Methodist Church, in her memory.

