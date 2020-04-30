Shirley A. Baker Farmer Kwiatkowski, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley, 86, of Champion, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born April 3, 1934 in Southington, Ohio, the youngest daughter of Grafton and Urissa Snively Baker.

Shirley was a 1952 graduate of Chalker High School and was employed by the law offices of Bernard Reisman and Dennis Ujczo for over 29 years before retiring in 2004.

She enjoyed making blankets for family and friends and donated over 2,300 handmade blankets for “Blankets of Love”, as well as countless prayer shawls to the Southington United Methodist Church.

Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Shirley is survived by her husband, Raymond Kwiatkowski whom she married on May 29, 2004; her children, Shirley Ann (Ray) Young, Jim (Vickie) Farmer, Ronald (Sheila) Farmer, Richard (Kim) Farmer, Ford (Terri) Farmer, Phillip (Debbie) Farmer, Conet (Gary) Silvernail and Bob (Michele) Farmer; her grandchildren, Kelli (Josh) Weir, Beth Ann (Chuck) Vanek, Jamie (Michelle) Farmer, Shanann (Mark) Grazyck, Brandy (Bryan) Goforth, Jeffrey Farmer, Crystal (M. J.) Williams, Nick Farmer, Matt Farmer, Mark Farmer, Marissa Farmer, Michael Farmer, Amanda Farmer, Kelly Farmer, Alan Farmer, Julie (Todd) Shaffer, Jeannette Silvernail, David Silvernail, Susanne (Jimmy) Dhayer, Kevin (Rochelle) DeOliveira, Lauren Farmer, Ross Farmer and Ian Farmer and great-grandchildren, Gianna Weir, Mikayla, Charlotte, and Walker Vanek, Tyler and Ashley Graczyk, Jaxon, Isabella and Cooper Farmer, Briahna, Abbygail and Jocelyn Farmer, Gabby and Aubree Farmer, Addison, Brooklin and Remington Shaffer and Noah DeOliveira. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Sondra (Duane) Jackson, Raymond (Denise) Kwiatkowski, John Kwiatkowski and stepgrandson, James Jackson.

Known to many as Grandma Farmer, her greatest pride was her family and she enjoyed attending the sporting events of her children and grandchildren. She was often seen crocheting at sporting events, especially if the team was playing poorly.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Grafton and Urissa Baker; sisters, Margaret Baker and Donna Jean Solisio; brother-in-law Ernest Solisio and stepson, Richard Kwiatkowski.

Private services will be handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southington United Methodist Church, the Southington Volunteer Fire Department or the Champion Fire Department.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 1, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.