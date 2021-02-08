Sheryl E. Blevins, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheryl E. Blevins, 61, of Southington, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



She was born January 6, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph Harkleroad and the late Annie Laura (Jenkins) Harkleroad.



On December 5, 1981, she married Earl M. Blevins and they have shared the last 39 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.



She enjoyed traveling and taking care of her four Boxer dogs and loved fishing.

Sheryl was employed at Vertex in Mogadore, Ohio.



Sheryl is survived by her husband, Earl M. Blevins of Southington, Ohio and sisters, Susan Alexia of Niles, Ohio, Dorothy (Denny) Bloom of Tipp City, Ohio and Debbie (Dale) Havish, Niles, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Services will be held 10:30 a.m., on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. William Andrick will officiate.



Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., on Friday, February 12, at the funeral home.



Interment will be in Braceville Township Cemetery, Braceville, Ohio.



Due to the current mandate, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



Material contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, in her memory.

