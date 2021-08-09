Sherry L. Noble Leasure, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry L. Noble Leasure, 64, of Champion, formerly of Bristolville, died early Sunday morning, August 8, surrounded by her loving family, at her residence.



She was born February 2, 1957 in Warren, a daughter of Conrad Noble and Eleanor (Hart) Noble Anderson.



Sherry was a 1975 graduate of Bristol High School. She then went on to attend Kent State University where she achieved a Master’s Degree in Education.

She worked as an insurance agent and she and her husband have owned and operated the Noble Reynolds Insurance Agency in Bristolville since 1987.



Sherry married Ernest R. “Pete” Leasure, Jr. on September 11, 1976. They shared almost 45 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.



She was a member of the Wildare United Methodist Church in Cortland.

She enjoyed camping, cross stitching, reading and singing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and especially watching her grandchildren’s sporting events. Sherry was a devoted, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.



Sherry strived to live her life glorifying God and to show Christ’s love through her example, kindness and quiet generosity. Her hope was that the love she showed brought others to know the love that Christ Jesus has for us all.



Besides her husband, she is survived by her mother, Eleanor of Bristolville and three children, Anthony J. (Kaitlynn List) Leasure of Champion, Abigail Jo (Daniel) Lavalliere of Champion and Kaitlin M. (James) Ross of Southington. She also leaves behind a sister, Lori (Dominic) Vaccar of Bristolville; seven grandchildren, Kali, Julia, Ben, Ella, Conrad, Jolin and Andy and her two beloved dogs, Maizie and Dinah.



Sherry was preceded in death by her father.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 12, at the Wildare United Methodist Church, 7211 North Park Avenue Ext., Cortland, with Pastor Jody Baker officiating.



Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 11 and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 12, at the Wildare United Methodist Church.



She will be laid to rest in the Sager Memorial Cemetery, Bristolville.



In addition to flowers contributions can be made to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485, or the Bella Women’s Center, 1192 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.



Arrangements for Mrs. Leasure are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.