Sherman L. Holbrook, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherman L. Holbrook, Sr., 71, of Warren, Ohio, has made his greatest journey into the arms of Jesus and his family awaiting him in Heaven on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

He is the son of Atlie Holbrook and Mildred (Thompson) Holbrook, born September 13, 1950 and grew up in Niles, Ohio, later graduating from Niles McKinley High School.

At a very young age, he knew a great work ethic and took on many jobs for income to help his family. Helping neighbors doing odd jobs, riding the ice cream bicycle to working at car washes.

By age 18 he found his true vocation, working on automobiles. He worked for many dealerships in the area and was known as the “Go To” guy. If there was an issue that other mechanics could not figure out…”take it to Sherm.”

Sherman found ways to keep his hands busy. If not working on cars, he was building. He purchased a small home in Howland and when he needed more room for his growing family, the extensions began. As years passed, he continued to add on to have his home as he wanted.

His work ethic was to be admired. He told all that “You can’t sit around waiting for what you want. You need to work for it. Nothing Happens unless you work.”

When he could no longer work on cars, he found that working for the Tribune would fill the void. He worked fixing the coin boxes, maintaining the coin returns and painting them so “they look good.”

His love for music will be remembered by all who knew him: 50-60’s, Country, Gospel, and Blue Grass. Sherm was forever singing, whistling, dancing, and tapping his feet.

He had a love for people, lending a hand where needed, buying someone a meal, or just telling them with a smile to “have a good day.”

All of these things together leads to one of his best quotes “The three best things in life are classic cars, beautiful women and Home Depot” (not necessarily in that order every time).

He leaves behind his wife, Penny (Ginkinger) Holbrook, with whom he spent the last 19 years with; his children, Sherman II (Brandy) Holbrook, Janet “Susie” (James) Whittington, Beth Holbrook, Terri (Josh Dixon) Carrico, Jennifer Glista, Valerie (Kenneth) Mountfort and Jennifer (James ) Ruckman; grandchildren, Sherman (Jessica) Holbrook III, Haley (Jake) Dibell, Asia Brooks, Brandon Zandarski, Stephen (Rachel) Holbrook, Madison (Adam) Bates, Mikhayla Ruckman, Matthew Heckman, Madison (Rollan) Holbrook, Jade (Austin) Potase, Zacharee Holbrook, Hunter Zandarski, Jenna Ruckman, Olivia Holbrook, Gracie Glista, Tyler Holbrook and Becky Dixon; great-grandchildren, Teagan Holbrook, Renly Bates and Nora Ruckman.

In addition to his parents; Sherm was preceded in death by his siblings, Eddie, Bill, Dallas, Janet Sue and Betty and son, Stephen Holbrook.

A grateful thank you to Grace Hospice for all of their wonderful care, Ms. Davonna, nurses, Mindy, Jennifer, Vicki and Chaplain John-blessings to you all.

For our church family, Praise Cathedral Church of God, for their continued love, support and prayers. For those who came to help with Sherman at the home, Kim, Roberta, Zacharee, Beth, and Jennifer.

Sherm extended the golden rule to any and all he met. He spoke to everyone and made more friends that way. A lifetime of memories were made because of his generosity.

“He is loved by many, because he loved.” The life he lived on earth will continue to be a light in our hearts forever.

He is now walking on streets of gold with Jesus, singing with his mom and the angels, whistling with Steve, and rejoicing and praising God for his “mansion” that God had prepared for him.

“For God so loved the world.”

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Praise Cathedral Church of God in Niles, where Pastor Jim Salyers will officiate.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Praise Cathedral Church of God.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.