CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheree Lynette Edwards, 62, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 13, 1959 in Ravenna, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul Black and the late Betty (Jackson) Black.

On June 4th, 1989, she married Robert C. Edwards, and they have spent the last 32 years together.

She was a graduate of Lakeview High School Class of 1978, and was employed as a preschool teacher at TCAP Head Start for 20 years.

Sheree enjoyed reading, ceramics, painting, and playing computer games.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert C. Edwards of Cortland, Ohio; daughter, Darci (Joseph) Light of Cortland, Ohio; beloved grandchildren, Thea, Olivia, Thalia and Jett and her brothers, Kevin, Michael and Gregory Black.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at North Bristol Christian Church, where Pastor Dale Briggs will officiate.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 31 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.