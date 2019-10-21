Sheila M. Seiple, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheila M. Seiple, 76, of Niles, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Autumn Hills Care Center.

She was born May 2, 1943, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the daughter of the late Richard R. and Edith A. (Gill) Coe.

On June 12, 2004, she married Roger V. Seiple. They shared 12 years of marriage until his passing May 3, 2017.

She was a graduate of Girard High School and was a homemaker.

Sheila is survived by her brother, Richard J. (Anita) Coe of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance to her wishes cremation has taken place.

Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.