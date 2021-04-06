Sheila Jean Watson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheila Jean Watson, 66, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty.



She was born December 16, 1954 in Weston, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Raymond Greenlief and Oleta (Westfall) Greenlief.



Sheila was a homemaker.



She is survived by her mother, Oleta (Westfall) Greenlief of Ashtabula, Ohio; two sons, Ronnie Pal and Robert (Jennifer) Watson; siblings, Marcheta (Stanley) Wojtowicz of Ashtabula, Ohio, John Greenlief of Ashtabula, Ohio, Sharon Helton of Heath, Ohio, Kathleen (James) Kline of Perry, Ohio and Calvin (Mia) Crawford of Ashtabula, Ohio; grandchildren, Brittany, Joshua, Emily, Cassandra, Dallas, Austin, Mackenna, Jacob, James and Ivy and six great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Greenlief; son, Andrew Watson; infant son, Mark Allen Pal and one great-grandson.



No services will be held.

Cremation has taken place.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

