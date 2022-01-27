WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn Michael Tisher, 57, of Warren, Ohio, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born November 8, 1964, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas Henry Tisher and Kathleen H. (Kelly) Tisher.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School class of 1983 and went on to study at Youngstown State University.

Shawn was the manager of the Harding football, basketball and baseball teams for many years. He worked for some time as a housing manager for TMHA, also worked security at K-Mart, several local bars including, Uncle Sil’s and Up a Creek and most recently started working security at the Avalon Inn.

Shawn was a member of First Baptist Church of Warren where he was on the church softball and bowling teams.

He was a member of the Warren Moose Lodge. When he was younger he bowled on the Jr. league with his brother on Saturdays, as well as the Boy Scouts at McKinley School. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan, and had a fun rivalry with friends and family that were Browns fans. Shawn also was an OSU fan, and used to travel to local sports shows to get autographs and memorabilia. He loved softball and played on many teams through the years and also coached a girls softball team. He loved New Orleans and traveled there several times and was able to go the Sugar Bowl games.

He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Tisher; sisters, Sheryl (Rick) Berg and Sandy (Greig) Tisher, of Warren, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Bridget Van Huffel, Amy (Ali) Van Huffel, Lauren Berg, Isaac Berg, Shawn Thomas (Tia) Tisher and Jesse Ellsworth and great-niece, Amina.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Henry Tisher and brother, Patrick Tisher.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Jim Baer will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.

The family requests anyone in attendance to please wear a mask and observe social distancing protocols.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to a charity of their choice, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.