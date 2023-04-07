MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Davis Church, 76, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio passed away on Tuesday April 4, 2023, under the care of hospice.

Sharon was born on February 8, 1947. She was a daughter of James Davis and Betty Ernestine Harrow Davis.

Sharon graduated from Warren Harding High School in 1965. She worked as a book keeper and receptionist for many companies in the area, the last being Farmers National Bank in Niles.

She learned to play guitar as a young girl. She loved to sing and often sang with her sister in church. She was devoted to her family most of all.

Sharon leaves behind her children, Jennifer (Jarrod) Hamrick of Howland and Timothy Church of Masury. She also leaves her siblings, Carol Musolf of Ravenna, her twin sister, Shirley Wilmoth of Warren, Bill (Kathy) Davis of Poland and M. Alice (Gale) Fellenger of Girard. Sharon had four grandchildren, Thomas, Sam, Melonie, and Evelyn. She had several nieces and nephews, who were very special to her.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Calvary Presbyterian Church.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

