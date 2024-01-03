WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Ann Klingeman (nee Noss), 82, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Monday, January 1, 2024. She fought a year-long battle with breast cancer.



She was born May 21, 1941, in Canton the daughter of Herbert Noss and Lillian (Homich) Noss.

She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1959 and pursued an art degree from Youngstown State.

She married Thomas W. Klingeman in 1963 who has preceded her in death.

She retired as a dietary aide from Trumbull Memorial Hospital after 30 years.

After her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Sharon was an avid gardener and would spend countless hours in her beautiful garden. She loved to read and was a wonderful cook and baker.



Sharon is survived by her three children, Leslie (Donald Beahr) Dunlap of Warren, Thomas (Tina) Klingeman of Windham and Kristen (Anthony) Castre of Falls City, Oregon. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Shaun (Jessica) Balas, Valerie (Matt) Hennis, Holly Bogden, Beth (Edgar) Pavon, Benjamin (Madison) Klingeman, Ryan (Ashley) Lewis, Evan Cope, Emily Lewis and Victoria Klingeman and her eight great-grandchildren, Julia Bogden, Kobe Kacir, Seth Balas, Piper Hennis, Willow Hennis, Alivia Balas, Lyla Lewis and Lincoln Lewis.



She is preceded in death by her brother, Herbert J. Noss.



Our dear one was called away and has gone with the Lord to stay. Although this passing makes us weep, we rejoice our loved one rests safe in God’s keep.



Calling hours will be 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home with a short memorial service to follow beginning at 5:30 p.m.

