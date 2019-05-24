Sean A. Fowler Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deepest sorrow that we announce Sean A. Fowler, our beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend passed suddenly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

He was born March 22, 1985, was 34 years old.

Sean attended Mineral Ridge High School where he played baseball, basketball and football.

He was previously a member of IBEW #71, where he was working as a crane operator and working towards a high voltage lineman. Currently he was working in the arbo culture and construction industry in Columbus. Sean liked to work outside with his hands, build things and tear down things.

He was known for his wit, infectious laugh and the way he got jobs done. He loved to make a big fire, cook without recipes, ride his bike, drive big trucks and hang out with those he cared about.

Sean had a loving family and great friends who will forever treasure his spirit. Those who knew Sean will smile when the remember his stories, the way he laughed and made others laugh, the way he talked loudly, got work done and brought light to any situation. Sean was a gentle, brave, loyal, strong and incredibly fun soul. Sean was the life of the party who would open heartedly befriend others in just a moment. Sean was generous, had unstoppable energy and did not care about material things. He showed his light bright even during life’s dark trials and now shines even brighter in heaven.

Sean will be missed by his father, David and his mother, Diana; his sister, Erin and his cherished niece Aurora; grandparents, Allan and Charlotte Fowler, Grace Brenneman; aunts; uncles and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Brenneman.

We love you and will miss you, it will be an awesome day when we meet again…until then, rest easy in peace our dearly loved, Sean Allan Fowler.

A celebration of his life will be held at the West Austintown United Methodist Church, 6749 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH, 44515 at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

Friends may call at the church on Sunday, May 26 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again on Monday, May 27 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Online condolences may be sent at our website www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 27 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.