WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Robert Morgan, 53, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 21, 1968, in Geneva, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Glenda (Hallum) Morgan.

Scott loved rock-n-roll, especially Alice Cooper. He was an animal lover and especially liked snakes.

Scott was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his daughter, Alyssa (Kathryn) Morgan of Cleveland, Ohio; son, Justin Morgan of Willoughby, Ohio and sister, Sheila (Bob).

Scott was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

