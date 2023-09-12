BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Lee Teffner, Sr., 60, of Burghill, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born July 21, 1963, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Joseph B. Teffner Sr. and the late Wilma L (Daugherty) Teffner.

He served in the United States Navy. Scott worked as a furnace operator at Arconic Steel of Niles.

He enjoyed collecting comic books and specialty toys. Scott loved to fish, and was an avid sports fan, particularly for the Cleveland sports teams. Most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially for holidays.

Scott is survived by his wife, Barbara Teffner of Burghill, Ohio; father, Joseph B. Teffner, Sr. of Jefferson, Ohio; daughter, Valerie (Tim) McQuerry of Lattasburg, Ohio; son, Scott (Shellie Smith) Teffner, Jr. of Garrettsville, Ohio; daughter, Aerial (Dan Wolfe) Teffner of Girard, Ohio; sister, Ruth Pierce of Colebrook, Ohio; brothers, Russ (Debbie) Teffner of Champion, Ohio and Joe (Sophia) Teffner, Jr. of Cortland, Ohio; sister, Kimberly Lee Teffner of Cortland, Ohio and grandchildren, Tristan, Evelyn and Owen.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.