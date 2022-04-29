WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Eric Hubbard, 49, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2022 at his home.

He was born March 17, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Albert G. Hubbard and Karen S. (Eisenhuth) Hubbard.

He is survived by his mother, Karen S. Hubbard of Warren, Ohio, step-sister, Tiffany Hubbard of Fayetteville, North Carolina, step-brother, Timothy Hubbard of Harker Heights, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert G. Hubbard.

There will be no services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements for cremation.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.