NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Alan McKinney, 59 of Niles, Ohio, died Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

He was born June 16, 1964, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late John Paul McKinney, Sr. and the late Sadie Jane (Biggs) McKinney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as two brothers and one sister.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no services.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements for cremation.