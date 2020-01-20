Savannah Grace Smith, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Savannah “Vanny” “Sav” Grace Smith, 18, of Warren, Ohio went to be with her Lord and savior on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was born November 10, 2001 in Sandusky, Ohio, a daughter of Thomas Smith and Christine Orr.

Vanny was a senior at Champion High School, where she was in the marching band, jazz band and choir. Savannah loved music and was intending on pursuing a degree in music education from Westminster College. Her mother Christine taught her to play the alto and baritone saxophone, which she played in the Stambaugh Youth Band, Capital University Honors Band, the Ohio State Honors Band and Cortland Community Band. Savannah was also a member of the school speech club, founder of Students4Change, Stomp and performed in the school musicals. Savannah recited “Old Glory” at the Veterans Day Program and Memorial Day Parades and volunteered with Crossroads Hospice and Shepherd of the Valley Boardman and Poland.

She worked at Beef O’Brady’s and Champion Dairy Queen after school. She went to the Regeneration Church and Champion Christian Church and was active in her youth group. Savannah loved animals and had many pets, but loved big dogs, like her St. Bernard “Luna” the most. She enjoyed fishing with her dad and walking with her dogs in the woods and streams.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents, mother Christine Orr of Champion, Ohio, father, Thomas (Rochelle) Smith of Painesville, formerly of Struthers, Ohio; sister, Sydney Smith; paternal grandmother, Donna Smith; maternal grandparents, Joanne (Richard) Orr; grandmother, Bonnie Lambert; step-paternal grandparents, Randy (Glenda) McDaniel; aunts and uncles, Jeffrey Orr, Kimberly Orr, Rhonda (Mark) Gaines, Marla (Mike) Husted and Stan Sykes; great-aunts and great-uncles Georgia Wilthew, Marilyn (Craig) Caples, Bill (Sharon) Long and Richard Keleman, as well as many cousins, friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Paul F. Smith and great-uncle, James Wilthew.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. A private service will be held. Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Champion High School Band Boosters, in Savannah’s memory.