Sarrah Putnam, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarrah Marie Putnam, 51, of Southington, was called to Heaven Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic.



She was born December 5, 1969 in Warren, a daughter of the late Mearl and Laura (Garrett) Putnam.



Sarrah was a 1988 graduate of Newton Falls High School. She then attended Kent State University Trumbull Campus where she achieved a degree in accounting, and she worked as a bookstore manager at Kent State.

She was a member of the Delightful Evangelical Church in Southington where she was active with the choir, Ladies Aid and Ladies Bible Study groups. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She was well-loved and will be greatly missed by them all.

Sarrah is survived by her husband, Basil Putnam and two children, Elizabeth Putnam of Southington and Crispin Putnam of Warren. She also leaves behind five brothers, Paul Gray, Mearl Lee Putnam, Randall Rubenstien, Richard Chatfield and Rueben (Elvis) Gray; three sisters, Margaret Furbee, Patricia Hetrick and Judy McNear; an uncle, James (Toddy) Putnam and many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



Besides her parents, Sarrah was preceded in death by her grandparents; two brothers, Howard Chamberlain and Freddy Gray, Jr. and several aunts and uncles.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Delightful Evangelical Church, 2473 Barclay Messerly Road, Southington, OH 44470.

A Celebration of Sarrah’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the church, with Pastor Chuck Campbell officiating.

Arrangements for Mrs. Putnam are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

