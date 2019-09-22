Sarah Sue Bennett, West Farmington, Ohio – Obituary

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Sue Bennett, 82, of Champion, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 19, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born May 21, 1937, in Lobelville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late William and Willie (Hensley) Roden.

On July 2, 1955, she married Harold J. Bennett.

She was a 1955 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a clerk at Copperweld Steel for 24 years, retiring in 1997.

Sarah enjoyed crocheting, painting and crafting. She also liked to go to craft shows and travel to St. Petersburg, Florida. She loved going on cruises with her sister, June.

She is survived by her husband, Harold J. Bennett of Champion, Ohio; three sons, Ron (Deirdre) Bennett of St. Paris, Ohio, Dale Bennett of Champion, Ohio and Mark (Leslie) Bennett of Leavittsburg, Ohio; a daughter, Debbie (Jeff Hathaway) Bennett of Champion, Ohio and Stacy (Carty) Ball of Buckhannon, West Virginia. Sarah also leaves behind two brothers, Ned (Mary) Roden of Girard, Ohio and Ted (Kay) Roden of Ashland, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Tiffany, Hannah, Colton, London, Samantha and Megan; along with six great-grandchildren and brother-in-law, Tom Dabelko.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Adron Roden; four sisters, Georgia Devor, Marie Reed, Jean Dabelko and June McBee and grandson, Jacob Bennett.

In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place.

A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Bolindale Christian Church, 2749 Fairview Avenue SE, Warren, OH 44484, in her memory.