WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Louise Wilson, 97, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at her home at Shepherd of the Valley Howland.

She was born December 12, 1924, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank E. Carbaugh, Sr. and the late Sarah (Hood) Carbaugh.

Sarah was a lifelong resident of Warren.

She was a 1943 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was employed as the office manager for Dr. John O. Vlad, M.D. for many years.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she served on the Ruth Circle, Church Council and several committees. Sarah was also a member of the Hestia Circle of CCL.

She enjoyed playing golf, bowling, traveling and volunteer activities.

She is survived by her sons, Mark L. (Marie-Armande) Wilson of Plymouth, Massachusetts and John L. (Patti) Wilson of Cortland, Ohio; grandsons, Joshua D. (Sarah) Wilson and Matthew J. Wilson and great-granddaughter, Ava Grace Wilson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul L. Wilson, whom she married March 2, 1946 and her brother, Frank Carbaugh, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul Lutheran Church, where Rev. Dr. Franklin J. Gore will officiate.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Youth Programs, 2860 E. Market, Warren, OH 44483, or Shepherd of the Valley Foundation, 5525 Silica Road, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

