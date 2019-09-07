Sara Rivera, Garrettsville, Ohio – Obituary

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara Rivera, 59, of Garrettsville, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 5, 2019, at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

She was born March 24, 1960, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, a daughter of Cesario and Auria Rivera.

Sara came to the U.S. as a young child and settled in Mansfield, Massachusetts, where she was a 1978 graduate of Mansfield High School. She and her family then came to Ohio in the mid 90’s and settled in the Warren area.

Prior to her ill health forcing her to retire, Sara worked most recently for Schwebel’s Bakery and the Deluxe Corporation in Streetsboro.

Sara loved music, especially the Moody Blues and she loved life and interacting with people. She was kind and loving and she will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Sara is survived by her parents, of Warren and a daughter, Stephanie (Joseph) Dobbins, of Austintown. She also leaves behind eight siblings, Felicita Hernandez and Radamez (Gloria) Mercado, both of Puerto Rico, Orlando (Robyn) Rivera, of Warren, Hector Rivera, of Rhode Island, Anna Rivera, of Nasville, Tennessee, Caesar Rivera, of Youngstown, James Rivera, of Warren and Junior Rivera and a special niece and nephew, Rehgan and Tanner Rivera.

Memorial services will be held 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Mr. Andy Ziska, officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13 at the funeral home.

