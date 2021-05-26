Sara Marie McCausland, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara Marie McCausland, 91, of Painesville, Ohio, formerly of Champion, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Starkey Place.



She was born January 12, 1930, in Dayton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Clark Whitacre and the late Sarah (Umbaugh) Whitacre.



On August 28, 1947, she married Clair E. McCausland. They shared 64 years of marriage until his passing April 18, 2012.



She was a homemaker, Avon representative and the President of the Ladies Aid Society of Champion Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed reading, crafts and crocheting.



Sara is survived by her sons, Thomas L. McCausland of Youngstown, Ohio and Gary L. (Dianna) McCausland of Painesville, Ohio; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two sons, John and Robert C. McCausland; two brothers and one sister.



Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Champion Presbyterian Church, where Rev. Stephen Stelle will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.



Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



