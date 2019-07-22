Sara E. Gladd, Mecca, Ohio – Obituary

MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara E. Gladd, 90, of Mecca, formerly of Hartford, passed away early Monday morning, July 22, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

She was born on March 2, 1929, in Newton Falls, a daughter of the late George and Lucile (Wolcott) Baldwin.

Sara was a 1947 graduate of Hartford High School and she attended business college for a year. She spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

On May 15, 1948, Sara married Anthony J. Gladd. They shared 52 wonderful years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2000.

Sara was an active member of the Mecca Community Church, where she was involved in the church choir, taught children’s classes, Sunday school, and vacation bible school and was on the kitchen and missions’ committee. She enjoyed cooking and baking. She and her husband also loved polka music and traveled extensively, including several trips to Europe, as members of the “polka groupies” with the Tony Klepec Band. They even had their own polka song, the Gladd Family Waltz. Family was everything to Sara and she was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She took special joy in her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she dearly loved. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by five children; Anthony (Sonnie) Gladd, of Warren, Robert (Debbie) Gladd, of Columbus, Michael (Gloria) Gladd, of State College, Pennsylvania, Linda (Michael) Buckey, of Caldwell, Ohio, and Joyce (Ken) Kohlmorgan, of Cortland. She also leaves behind a brother, James (Gladys) Baldwin, of Garrettsville; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and a great grandchild soon to be born.

In addition to her husband and parents, Sara was preceded in death by four brothers; Cecil, Howard, Keith and Kenneth Baldwin; two sisters; Linda Baldwin and Barbara Christoff; and a great grandson, Jonathan Kohlmorgan.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25th at the Mecca Community Church, 5920 Phillips Rice Rd., Cortland, OH 44410, with Pastor Charles Kindle officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, at the Mecca Community Church.

Sara will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the East Mecca Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that material contributions be made to the Mecca Community Church, in her memory.

Arrangements for Mrs. Gladd are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.