WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara Alice (Speaker) Thompson, 96, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born February 26, 1926, in Lenox, Ohio, the daughter of the late William David and the late Alice Maude (Roberts) Speaker.

She was the second oldest of ten children, Mary E Thompson, Betty M. Barnes, Carl W. Speaker, Margaret L. Hadley, Clarence B. Speaker, Laura L. Parker, Emma R. Earl, Donald L. Speaker and Anna M. McMillin.

She had been a 71-year resident of Warren where she raised five children, Sara (Jack) McMillin, the late David C. Thompson, Lois (Brad) Taylor, Edward A (Sally) and Robert L Thompson, with her late husband, Charles A Thompson, who passed away in 2013.

Sara graduated from Braceville High School and was employed for a short time at the GE Ohio Lamp Plant in Warren.

Besides her children, Sara leaves behind 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., where her nephew Pastor Edward B. Speaker will officiate. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to American Heart Association, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.