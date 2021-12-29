WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Sarah Giesey, 76, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at her home.

She was born October 18, 1945 in Cumberland, England, a daughter of the late William Kirkby and the late Janet Gault (Leighton) Kirkby.

On November 16, 1973, Sandra Dellimutti and Donald R. Giesey were united in marriage.

Sandy was a graduate of Warren Harding High School class of 1964.

She loved decorating the home and enjoyed looking for and collecting antiques. Most of all though she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Don R. Giesey of Warren, Ohio; son, Donald R. (Kim) Giesey, II; daughter, Ann Renee (Earnie) English, daughter, Susan Dellimutti and daughter, Karen (Scott) Bradley; son, David (Kim) Dellimutti and son, Eric (Nicole) Giesey; grandchildren, Alisha (Matt) and Brandon, Nicole (Scott) and Emily (Alehandro), Corey and Derek (Jamey), Christian, Erica and Mia, as well as three great-grandchildren, Jaden, Maia and Anthony.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She will be laid to rest at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.