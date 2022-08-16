WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Lee Trisler, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Hospice House.

She was born February 10, 1946, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Allen Yartz and the late Dorothy (Ziegler) Yartz.

Sandra retired from the dietary department at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She enjoyed relaxing on her front porch, loved butterflies, spending time with her family and loved her grandbabies.

Sandra is survived by her daughters, Shelly (William) Comanescu of Warren, Ohio and Terese (Brian) Sandford of Cortland, Ohio; son, Daniel (Linda) Trisler of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Amanda, Chelsea, Tori, Kirstin Lee, Casey, Emily and Karly and great-grandchildren, Zoey, Chloe, Adalyn and Hazel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dick, Bob, Bill, Doug, Don, Allen and Irene.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Feeding Ministry at Champion Christian Church <https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ChampionChristian?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US>, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.